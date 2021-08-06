Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. 405,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,356. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

