Blackmoon Price Up 11.6% This Week (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.08 or 0.00866031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00097445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

BMC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.