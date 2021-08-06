Particl 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,454.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $4,454.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00226114 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,460,162 coins and its circulating supply is 11,435,564 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

