Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 276,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,805. The stock has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.