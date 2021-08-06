Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 523,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.95.
ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
