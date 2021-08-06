Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 523,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

