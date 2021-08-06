La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 115,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
