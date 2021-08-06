La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 115,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

