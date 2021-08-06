disBalancer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.50 million and $3.14 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00125093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00157346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.73 or 0.99926358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.00807770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,986,927 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

