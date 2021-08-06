Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $12.95 million and $16,580.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00125093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00157346 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00034348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.73 or 0.99926358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,544,295,100 coins and its circulating supply is 4,339,085,533 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

