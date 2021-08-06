Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. 641,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,335. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $74.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

