Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

Shares of Translate Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,442. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

