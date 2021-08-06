America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

Shares of ATAX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 284,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,165. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $394.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.