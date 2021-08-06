Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

CCOI traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. 350,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock worth $1,478,689 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

