BASIC Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and $515,486.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00055973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00867564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00097541 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042654 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

