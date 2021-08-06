Diamond (DMD) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00006045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $34,519.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001962 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 179% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072894 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,618,921 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

