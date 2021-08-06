Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.14. 349,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.