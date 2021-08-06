Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. 376,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,853. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

