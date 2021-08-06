Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.94. 1,932,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,212. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

