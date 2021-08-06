Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 211,800 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72.

Shares of CS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.30. 533,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Capstone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.23.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

