Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to “Buy”

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE:GENI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.97. 1,741,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.