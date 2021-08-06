CryptoSoul (SOUL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,910.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $261,925.08 and approximately $1,910.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00035406 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00273973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

