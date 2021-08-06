Ren One Day Volume Tops $41.53 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Ren has a total market cap of $453.28 million and $41.53 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.82 or 0.00866930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00097269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

