Maker (MKR) Price Up 12.8% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3,299.04 or 0.07630416 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $202.34 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.82 or 0.00866930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00097269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

