MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003215 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $91.37 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.62 or 0.06755146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.87 or 0.01311121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00353353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00126585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.78 or 0.00607796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00339520 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00300701 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

