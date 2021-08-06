Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $2,290,050.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:IR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.82. 4,559,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $147,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.