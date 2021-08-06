Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $2,290,050.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.82. 4,559,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $147,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

