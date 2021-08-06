Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 32,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,330. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TARA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

