Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$389 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.25 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.050 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 443,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

