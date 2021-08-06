Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $285,779.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $285,779.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00028812 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.