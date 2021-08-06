TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 841,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,009. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

