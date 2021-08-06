Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

