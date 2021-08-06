Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 317,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,906. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06.

CLBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 533.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

