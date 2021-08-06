Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CLBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 317,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,906. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06.
CLBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
