Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $3.80 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00008821 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $258.27 million and approximately $64.47 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.96 or 0.00862382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00097098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 67,882,084 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

