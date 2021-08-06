Insider Selling: Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Sells 44,217 Shares of Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MRIN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54. Marin Software Incorporated has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.27.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
