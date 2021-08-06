Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sells 4,550 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sebastian Giordano sold 4,550 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $19,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sebastian Giordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of Ayro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,919. Ayro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.00.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ayro by 2,330.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

