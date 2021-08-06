Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 786,607 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,400,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $18,016,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

