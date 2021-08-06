Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 643,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,867. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.