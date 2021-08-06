Polkadex (PDEX) Market Cap Reaches $28.51 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.98 or 0.00020830 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $28.51 million and $3.60 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00120637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00157270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,199.39 or 1.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.00806733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

