Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. 1,683,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.40. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

