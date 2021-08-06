First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

FR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 485,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

