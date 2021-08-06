Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

Shares of BBGI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,289. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

