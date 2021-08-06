Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.
Shares of BBGI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,289. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.42.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
