ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. ViewRay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VRAY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 4,369,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,372. The company has a market cap of $996.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

