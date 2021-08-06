Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

IART stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 443,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,254. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

