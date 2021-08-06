Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.44 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $193.44 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,887,627,122 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

