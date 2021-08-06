FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $52,616.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00867522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00096898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042507 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

