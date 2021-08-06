$291.35 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $291.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $295.19 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $297,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $27,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

