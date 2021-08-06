ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.55 Million

Brokerages predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post sales of $420.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $99.79. 52,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

