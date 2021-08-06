Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.