Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.