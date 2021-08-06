AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 1,276,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,691. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

AVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

