Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AVY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $112.21 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.36.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

