EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce sales of $127.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $487.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Barclays increased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 109,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

